May 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 16, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 16, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 16, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Looking Ahead
