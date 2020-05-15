Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating 27-Year-Old Woman

By Big Island Now
May 15, 2020, 2:58 PM HST (Updated May 15, 2020, 2:58 PM)
Lindsay Hilchey

Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman.

Lindsay Hilchey is known to frequent Hilo and Puna areas. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and described as having a slim build, blue eyes and long straight brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Lindsay Hilchey’s whereabouts is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311 or by calling 911.

