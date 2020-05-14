May 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 14, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 14, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 14, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov