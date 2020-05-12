May 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 12, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 12, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 12, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 80. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 49. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 60. East wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. East wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Occasional showers. High near 77. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov