May 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

