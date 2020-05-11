May 11, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 11, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 11, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 11, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov