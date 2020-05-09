May 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 09, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Occasional showers. High near 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov