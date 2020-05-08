May 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 81. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 50. East northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 78. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. North wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light north northwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

