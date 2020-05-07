May 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead