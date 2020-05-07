May 07, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 07, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 7, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 7, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. North northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
