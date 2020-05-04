May 04, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 04, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 4, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 4, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light northeast wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with a northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 10 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov