May 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead