May 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

May 03, 2020 Weather ForecastMay 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated May 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 7 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 23 mph becoming northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov