One-Way Traffic Pattern Kapiʻolani Street to Continue Through May

Kapiʻolani Street will remain a temporary one-way traffic pattern through May to accommodate free Grab-and-Go student meals at Hilo Union School.

Traffic will be allowed only in the Puna, or southerly, direction on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue and Haili Street, Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) beginning May 1 and ending May 29 during the following times.

Kapiʻolani Street between Waiānuenue Avenue to Haili Street will remain a two-way traffic pattern before and after each meal service.

Breakfast service takes place between 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch service will run 11:30 a.m. to noon.