April 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Looking Ahead