April 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 29, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 29, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 29, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov