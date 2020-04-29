April 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 19 to 29 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph.

