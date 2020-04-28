April 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

