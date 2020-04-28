April 28, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 28, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 28, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 28, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the evening.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov