April 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

