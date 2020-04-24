April 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 24, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 24, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 24, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov