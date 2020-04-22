April 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

