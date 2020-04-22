April 22, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 22, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 22, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 22, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 78. South southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov