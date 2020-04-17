April 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 17, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the morning.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Windy, with an east wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov