April 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead