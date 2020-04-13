April 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 13, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 13, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 13, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 7 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Waimea
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov