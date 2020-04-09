April 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 09, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 9, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 9, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 7 mph.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 9 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov