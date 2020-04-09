April 09, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a light west southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 9 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind around 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: A 50 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the evening.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead