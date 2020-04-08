April 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 08, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 8, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 8, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov