April 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light west southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead