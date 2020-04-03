April 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 03, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 3, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 3, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov