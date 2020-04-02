April 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 02, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 2, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 2, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 70. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Showers likely after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
