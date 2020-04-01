Police Search for Kaʻū Man Missing Since Friday

Hawaiʻi Island Police are looking for a missing Big Island man.

HPD is asking for the public’s assistance with locating Dennis Peralta, a 52-year old Kaʻū man, who was declared missing Wednesday.

Peralta is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with a medium build, gray hair, brown eyes, a mustache and goatee.

He was last seen on the morning of Friday, March 27, wearing a shirt, gray sweat pants and slippers. He was walking in the 92-9200 block of Koa Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Subdivision.

He may be using a walking stick.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311 or Officer Russ Fiesta, of the Kaʻū Patrol Division, at 808-939-2520.