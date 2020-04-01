April 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

April 01, 2020 Weather ForecastApril 1, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated April 1, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely between 7pm and 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light southeast wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southeast wind.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.
Looking Ahead
