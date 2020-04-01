April 01, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Wednesday: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then showers likely between 7am and 1pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 79. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7pm, then showers likely between 7pm and 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light southeast wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 47. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southeast wind.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead