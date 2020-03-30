March 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 30, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 30, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 30, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Hilo
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 79. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 44. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. East northeast wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Frequent showers, mainly before noon. High near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov