Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau Closed Until Further Notice

Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Parks are closed until further notice starting today.

All special events and guided programs, including walks and talks, and facilities are canceled or closed.

“The health and safety of our employees, visitors and communities at Puʻuhonua o Hōnaunau and Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Parks are our priorities,” officials say. “The National Park Service (NPS) is working with the federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We will notify the public when we resume full operations and provide updates on our website and social media channels.

The NPS urges visitors to do their part and follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other groups; washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, staying home if you feel sick. For High risk populations, such as the elderly and people with underlying conditions, we ask that they take extra

caution and follow CDC guidance for those at higher risk of serious illness.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Updates about NPS operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. Check with individual parks for specific details about park operations.

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park remains open at this time.