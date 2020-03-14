March 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued March 14 at 3:13AM HST until March 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light south southeast wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south southeast wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light east southeast wind.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light east wind.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light and variable wind.

Kohala

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light southwest wind.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light and variable wind.

South Big Island

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 14 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Overnight: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south southeast wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southeast wind 3 to 6 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead