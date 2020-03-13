March 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hydrologic Outlook issued March 13 at 3:31AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Waimea

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. East wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North wind 11 to 14 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 8 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead