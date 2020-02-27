February 27, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 78. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 25 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers. High near 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers. High near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.