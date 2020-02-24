February 24, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 24, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 24, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 24, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light north northeast wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with an east wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East northeast wind around 9 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov