February 20, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 20, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 20, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 20, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Frequent showers, mainly before 7am. High near 78. West northwest wind around 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov