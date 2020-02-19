February 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 19, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 19, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 19, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 36 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east southeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Very windy, with an east wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov