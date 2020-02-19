February 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued February 19 at 3:27AM HST until February 20 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 32 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers before 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 36 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east southeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 85. Very windy, with an east wind 22 to 32 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.