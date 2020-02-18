February 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 44. Very windy, with an east wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.