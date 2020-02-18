February 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 18, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 18, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 18, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 62. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 44. Very windy, with an east wind 31 to 34 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east wind 33 to 36 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers. Low around 60. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: Isolated showers before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov