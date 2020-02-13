ʻImiloa Astronomy Center to Host Valentine’s Day Event

ʻImiloa Astronomy Center is offering Love in the Cosmos: A Valentine’s Date Night in 3D to couples who want to take their love out of this world.

The event is set for Friday, Feb. 14, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $10, or $8 for members. Tickets can be reserved by calling 808-932-8901.

The Center describes the evening as a celebration of a love affair with the cosmos, flying through the universe in 3D and exploring the ancient and modern-day love stories that humans have embedded in the stars.