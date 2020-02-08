February 08, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 08, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 8, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 8, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 7 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 9 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. West southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a north wind 9 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind becoming east 8 to 13 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
