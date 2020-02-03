February 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

February 03, 2020 Weather ForecastFebruary 3, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated February 3, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
