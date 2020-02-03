February 03, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. North northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.