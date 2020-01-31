January 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Isolated showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West southwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 75. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light east wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 67. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light east wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 74. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Isolated showers between 7am and 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.