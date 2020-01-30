January 30, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 30, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 30, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 30, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Friday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then becoming mostly clear, with a low around 46. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely before 7pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers, mainly after noon. High near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers after 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
