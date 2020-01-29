January 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light west wind.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

South Big Island

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.