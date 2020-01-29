January 29, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 29, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 29, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 29, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. West southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Light west wind.
Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light south wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
