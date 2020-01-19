January 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 77. North wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Windy, with a northeast wind 23 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 23 to 28 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 69. Windy, with an east northeast wind 25 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

M.L.King Day: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind 8 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Windy, with an east wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

M.L.King Day: Sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.