January 06, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 06, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 6, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 6, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 16 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind around 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. South wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers after 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 18 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
