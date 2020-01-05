January 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers. High near 80. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers. High near 78. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.