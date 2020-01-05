January 05, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 05, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 5, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 5, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Hilo
Today: Showers. High near 80. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with a northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Very windy, with a northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Isolated showers before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Showers. High near 78. North northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.
