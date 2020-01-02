January 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.