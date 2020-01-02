January 02, 2020 Weather Forecast

January 02, 2020 Weather ForecastJanuary 2, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated January 2, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind around 6 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: Showers. High near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 20 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind 11 to 13 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov