December 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

December 26, 2019 Weather ForecastDecember 26, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated December 26, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Light north wind becoming north northeast 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a south southeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 10 to 13 mph becoming north northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a north wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers, mainly between 7am and 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming east 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
