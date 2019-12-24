December 24, 2019 Surf Forecast

December 24, 2019 Surf ForecastDecember 24, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated December 24, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high SE short period wind swell for the morning going more ESE during the day.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE 25-30mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ESE short period wind swell.
Conditions: Bumpy/choppy with ESE winds 10-15mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com