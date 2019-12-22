December 22, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 22 at 3:44AM HST until December 22 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Frequent showers. High near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Southwest wind around 8 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with a north wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Very windy, with an east wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with an east wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 26 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers. High near 76. East wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.