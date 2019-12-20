DUI Roadblock Stop Yields 2 Arrests

Two Honokaʻa women were taken into custody after drugs and loaded guns were discovered in their vehicle during a stop at a DUI roadblock in Waimea.

On Dec. 19 at approximately 10:20 p.m., Hawai‘i County Police Department’s South Kohala patrol first encountered the suspects, 40-year-old Crystal Botelho and 44-year-old Nani Jo Keanini, while conducting stops on Highway 19 near the Kamamalu Street intersection in an effort to locate impaired drivers.

When police stopped the women’s vehicle, officials say, it had “an odor of marijuana emanating from within the vehicle.” Officers continued to investigate, which led to a search of the vehicle. The search yielded a loaded .25 caliber handgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 3.1 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.9 grams of suspected marijuana, paraphernalia associated with narcotics use, and $336 in cash.

After conferring with Hawai‘i County prosecutors, Botelho as charged with one count each of place to keep pistol, carrying a Loaded firearm on the highway, third-degree promotion of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Her total bail was set at $60,250.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Keanini was charged with one count each of place to keep pistol, carrying a loaded firearm on the highway, ownership prohibited, third-degree promotion of dangerous drugs, third-degree promotion of detrimental drugs and drug paraphernalia. Her total bail was set at $71,250.

Both women remain in police custody at the Kealakehe Police Station, pending their initial court appearance on Dec. 23 in Kona’s District Court.