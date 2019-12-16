Temporary One-Way Traffic on Kapiʻolani Street Over Holidays

By Big Island Now
December 16, 2019, 12:15 PM HST (Updated December 16, 2019, 12:15 PM)
In observance of the 2019 Christmas season activities at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kapiʻolani Street.

Traffic will be allowed to flow in the southerly direction toward Puna on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue and Haili Street, during certain hours.

The one-way pattern will be in effect on Tuesday Dec. 24, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas Day.

During these times, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapiʻolani Street.

