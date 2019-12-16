December 16, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued December 16 at 3:33AM HST until December 17 at 8:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 65. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. North wind around 10 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Isolated showers before 7am, then scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 48 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 29 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 49. Very windy, with an east northeast wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 33 to 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph increasing to 28 to 33 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 31 to 33 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Very windy, with an east wind around 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with a north wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a north northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 20 mph becoming south in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 22 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.