Registration Opens for ‘Girls Go Cyber’ Competition

Registration is now open for a free cyber security competition for Hawai‘i high school girls. The competition is part of the state-sponsored Girls Go CyberStart program.

Young women, grades 9 to 12, are encouraged to participate and explore the fields of cybersecurity and computer science through challenges, tools and games included in the program. Experience and knowledge in information technology is not required to participate—just a computer and an internet connection. The program is free for schools and students.

“Women represent just 20 percent of the global cyber security workforce and this is a terrific opportunity for girls to learn more about the industry in an educational and fun setting,” said Vincent Hoang, Office of Enterprise Technology Services chief information security officer.

Participants use the CyberStart Game, an online series of challenges that provide cybersecurity-related puzzles and explore topics like cryptography and digital forensics.

Schools with at least five girls in the program who master six or more challenges will win access to the full game for their entire school, extending the competition to both male and female students for the rest of the school year. Students will also have the opportunity to win cash prizes for themselves and their schools. This year, at least 10 Hawai‘i high school girls will each receive $500 scholarships for college.

To register, visit www.girlsgocyberstart.org. Registration will be open through Jan. 31, 2020.